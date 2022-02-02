Starmer warns Johnson ‘lots of bluster but no answers’ will not work with police

Sir Keir Starmer referenced the police investigation into No 10 parties as he attacked Boris Johnson during a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday.

The Labour leader warned the prime minister that "lots of words but no answers will not work with the police".

His jab was met with a roar of approval from the benches behind him, while Mr Johnson responded by hanging his head.

Mr Starmer went on to slam the Tory government for failing to grow the economy and raising taxes.

