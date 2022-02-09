Boris Johnson says Savile slur apology would let mob ‘off the hook’ for Starmer abuse

Boris Johnson has suggested apologising for his Jimmy Savile slur aimed at Sir Keir Starmer would let the mob that harassed him “off the hook”.

The prime minister was asked to “reconsider his words, repent and resign” over the comments by Labour MP Ruth Jones.

“I don’t think she should... let the thugs and yobs who bullied and harassed the honourable gentleman off the hook, because they are culpable,” Mr Johnson responded.

Mr Starmer was mobbed by a group of people in London on Monday following the PM’s remarks.

