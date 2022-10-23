Boris Johnson confirms he will not stand in Tory leadership contest

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has said that he will not stand in the upcoming Conservative Party leadership contest.

The MP for Uxbridge confirmed his intentions in a statement, citing that he could not “unite the Conservative Party”.

Mr Johnson claimed that he had the backing of 102 Tory MPs, but having spoken with other frontrunners, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, he had not been able to “work out” a way back into Downing Street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.