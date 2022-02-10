Boris Johnson: Ukraine is biggest security crisis Europe has faced for decades

Europe is facing its biggest security crisis in decades, Boris Johnson said as he indicated further support could be offered to Ukraine if Russia invades.

Russia has said it will hold diplomatic talks with anyone - even the “utterly confused” - hours ahead of a planned call between Vladimir Putin and Boris Johnson.

The Kremlin turned its rhetorical fire on the UK prime minister, who cancelled a phone call with Putin on Monday to answer questions in the British parliament about the continuing ‘partygate’ scandal.

