Boston Dynamics, the engineering company behind Spot the robotic Dog, has shared footage of their humanoid creation completing a parkour course.

Their human-like creation named Atlas was first unveiled to the public in 2013.

The humanoid is 4.9ft tall and weighs 11.8st

Atlas showcases its freedom of movement and balance while completing the agility course by performing backflips and vaults.

The course was designed for Boston Dynamics engineers to experiment with new behaviours in Atlas.

They added: "Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence.”