Crowds flock to Bournemouth beach to bathe in Easter weekend sunshine

Crowds of people flocked to Bournemouth beach on Saturday to make the most of the Easter weekend sunshine.

Temperatures across the UK reached a high for 2022 on Good Friday, with central London bathing in 22C heat.

The warm weather continued into Saturday, meaning those who made their way down to the Dorset coast weren’t left disappointed.

An estimated 22.48 million journeys are expected to be made across the bank holiday weekend, as Britons make the most of the Easter break.

