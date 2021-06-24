Video shows the moment a boy was pulled out of rubble by firefighters after the partial collapse of an apartment block in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida.

The footage from broadcaster NBC shows rescuers carrying the boy – who is alive and showing no obvious signs of injury – out of the debris and laying him on a stretcher.

One death has been confirmed after the building collapsed on Thursday morning. More than 80 rescue units have responded to the incident and are searching for more people potentially trapped in the wreckage. Further fatalities are feared but not yet confirmed.