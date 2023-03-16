Moment murderer dumps body of niece he killed for refusing forced marriage

A murderer was caught on CCTV driving to wasteland to dump the body of his niece whom he killed in Bradford.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, of Thornbury Road, attacked Somaiya Begum on 25 June 2022 after she refused to marry a man in Pakistan.

He later drove to wasteland where he dumped the student’s body.

Khan was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

“[Ms Begum] had her whole life ahead of her and it was cruelly cut short by... someone who is meant to love, care for and protect her,” Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said.

Sign up for our newsletters.