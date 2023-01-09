Former president Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm National Congress in Brazil

Former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the Brazilian National Congress on Sunday, 8 January, in scenes which have been compared to the Capitol insurrection in the US.

Protesters breached security barricades to invade three buildings including the Supreme Court and presidential palace, which are connected in Brasilia's Three Powers square, in an effort to reinstate Mr Bolsonaro as president.

The incident came a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Bolsonaro's left-wing rival, was inaugurated as president.

More than 300 people have been arrested.

