Puma captured in bathroom of Brazilian primary school

A puma was found in the bathroom of an elementary school in Brazil, close to the area of Belo Horizonte on Saturday (May 21).

The Minas Gerais fire department shared the terrifying footage on Twitter, which shows the cougar growling in one of the toilet stalls.

Fire officials confirmed that the animal was safely locked away in the bathroom of the school (located in Nova Lima) until the environmental police and a vet arrived to sedate it.

Despite a fright, no one was hurt in the incident.

