Watch live as Polish defence minister meets British counterpart in London

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, is holding a joint news conference with Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish defence minister, in London.

The pair are expected to discuss the ongoing tension in eastern Europe, with fears over a Russian invasion of Ukraine still rising.

On Sunday, Mr Blaszczak hailed the arrival of dozens of elite US troops in Poland, who will be stationed near the border with Ukraine.

“Deterrence and solidarity are the best response to Moscow’s aggressive policy, to the aggressive attempt at reconstructing the Russian empire,” he said.

