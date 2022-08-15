British divers find WWI shipwreck missing since 1917

British divers have found a missing First World War-era US vessel that has been missing since its shipwreck in 1917.

A team of experienced deep sea divers located the missing ship on 11 August, around 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.

USS Jacob Jones was designed and built for the US Navy before the nation entered the First World War.

With a total of 150 on board, 66 were killed when the ship was torpedoed by a German submarine.

Footage shows the remains of the wreckage.

Sign up for our newsletters.