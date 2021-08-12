Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down as her conservator, according to court filings from his lawyers.

James Spears says he “intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”, TMZ first reported on Thursday (12 August) citing new legal documents.

Moments before the news was made public, the performer posted a video of herself dancing in Maui on her Instagram. “I’m very hesitant when dancing, but letting go is freedom” she said.

Ms Spears denounced the conservatorship in an emotional court address in June, labeling it“abusive”.