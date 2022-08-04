Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling with criminal intent by a Russian court.

The US basketball star’s defence team slammed the verdict, calling it “absolutely unreasonable” and added that they “will certainly file an appeal”.

In response to the sentence, Joe Biden, the US president, released a statement calling for Ms Griner to be released “immediately”.

“My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.