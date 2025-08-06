Brooklyn Cyclones holds Elaine Dance Competition on Seinfeld night

New York’s Brooklyn Cyclones baseball team held a hilarious Elaine Dance Competition during their annual Seinfeld Night this past Saturday, 2 August 2025.

The contest celebrates Elaine Benes's iconic dance from the sitcom episode entitled "The Little Kicks," in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus performs some unconventional moves described on the show as, "a full-body dry heave set to music".

Several contestants gathered in the middle of the minor league team’s ball park to do their best impressions in their Elaine-inspired costumes, complete with their thumbs and feet flailing as off-beat as possible.

In the winner’s acceptance speech, she mentioned she was "raised by Seinfeld" and that in a way she felt "[her] whole life led [her] to this moment".