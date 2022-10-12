Jacob Rees-Mogg accuses BBC presenter of breaching impartiality on mini-Budget

Jacob Rees-Mogg accused the BBC of breaking its own impartiality rules during a discussion about the government’s mini-Budget.

Speaking to Mishal Husain on BBC Radio 4, the business secretary claimed that the presenter’s suggestion that the Bank of England had to intervene amid financial turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event was merely “speculation.”

“What has caused the effect in pension funds... is not necessarily the mini-budget. I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC’s requirement for impartiality, it is a commentary rather than a factual question,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.

Sign up for our newsletters.