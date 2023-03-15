Tax on draught beer to be frozen as part of ‘Brexit pubs guarantee’, says Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has announced the duty on average strength draught beer sold in pubs across the UK will be frozen.

The chancellor drew cheers in the House of Commons on Wednesday (15 March) as he outlined a “new Brexit pubs guarantee” as part of his 2023 Budget.

“From 1 August, the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets,” Mr Hunt said.

“British ale is warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen.”

