Sadiq Khan feels ‘safe’ despite being named in Buffalo shooter’s manifesto

Sadiq Khan has vowed he will not allow threats from “terrorists” such as the alleged Buffalo shooter to change the way he leads his life, after reportedly being named on a list of enemies the suspect wanted dead.

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of killing 10 people at a supermarket in the US state of New York on Saturday (14 May).

The Mayor of London was reportedly described as a “Muslim invader” and a “high-profile enemy” Gendron wanted dead in a 180-page “manifesto” he published online.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.