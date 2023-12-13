New York City bus camera captures Bronx building collapse

A camera from a New York City bus recorded the corner of a seven-storey building collapsing in the Bronx.

Footage shows multiple people next to the building’s scaffolding notice it began to fall, before running for safety as it comes down.

A pole from the building hits the bonnet of a BMW SUV, but the car manages to reverse far enough to miss the rest of the collapse.

After a lengthy search, it was confirmed that no one was trapped under the rubble and debris.