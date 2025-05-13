Watch: Bulgarian spy ringleader denies any ‘James Bond activity’ in police interview

Video released by the Metropolitan Police shows Bulgarian spy ringleader Orlin Roussev denying any “James Bond activity” to officers.

Roussev was one of six Bulgarians jailed on Monday after being convicted of spying for Russia.

“I will be thrilled to see how on God’s Earth there is a connection between me and Russia or any other state, because I haven’t been a spy or a government agency employee for a state or states,” he tells officers in the video.

There was “no James Bond activity on my end, I guarantee it”, he adds.