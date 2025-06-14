Caitlyn Jenner reveals Kylie and Kendall’s reactions to Israel trip

Caitlyn Jenner said that she did not tell her children, Kylie and Kendall, about her Israel trip until she was on her way there.

The Olympic gold medallist, 75, travelled to Israel for Tel Aviv's Pride parade on Friday (13 June).

The parade was cancelled after Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran’s nuclear and military structure.

Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv early on Saturday (14 June) as Iran and Israel said a new wave of Iranian missile attacks had begun.

Speaking to Channel 13, Caitlyn recalled Kylie's concern for her upon hearing that she was travelling to Israel.