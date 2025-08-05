The Gifford Fire burning across south-central California has now reached 72,000 acres, according to officials, with dramatic timelapse footage showing its spread.

Los Padres National Forest officials said 1,930 personnel were assigned to tackle the blaze.

The wildfire, fueled by hot, dry conditions and gusty winds, has been burning through parts of the forest in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since Friday, 1 August.

By Monday morning, it had burned nearly 50,000 acres, according to fire officials.

Cal Fire said the blaze was five per cent contained just after noon on Monday, 4 August.