Injured California hiker rescued by helicopter after falling off trail into creek

Footage shows the moment a hiker was rescued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) after falling from a trial onto a creek below.

The incident happened on Sunday 16 June, after a person fell from the Cataract Trail, which is located close to Stinson Beach in Marin County.

State Parks located the injured hiker and provided GPS coordinates to the CHP, which reached the area by helicopter.

“Both the hiker and Marin County Fire paramedic were hoisted from the creek bed and flown to a waiting ambulance at the Alpine Dam,” CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations wrote, sharing footage of the rescue.

The patient was then taken to a local hospital for treatment on their “moderate injuries”.