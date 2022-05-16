The gunman who opened fire in a California church on Sunday was “hogtied” with an extension cord by churchgoers after he killed one person and injured five others, according to police.

He was still tied up when police arrived at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday (15 May).

Four of those injured are in critical condition at area hospitals, police also confirmed.

“Had people not intervened, it could’ve been much worse,” Orange County undersheriff Jeff Hallock said at a press conference.

