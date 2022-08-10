Dramatic video shows a small plane burning on a freeway in Corona, California after making an emergency landing on the road.

Corona Fire Department shared footage from the scene, where firefighters can be seen tackling the flames.

The single-engine Cessna aircraft made its emergency landing on the 91 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon (9 August), with witnesses suggesting the plane skidded along the road before hitting a vehicle.

Both the pilot and a passenger onboard managed to escape unhurt, according to officials.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.