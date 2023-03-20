Dramatic moment elderly man rescued from San Francisco cliff

Footage shows the moment first responders airlifted an elderly man to safety from a cliff in San Francisco.

Golden Gate Division Air Operations were called to the scene near Mori Point at the weekend.

Upon arrival, crews found two people stranded on the cliff’s edge and hoisted them up to safety.

It appeared, they said, that the pair were fishing when one of them suffered a “medical emergency” and could not climb back.

