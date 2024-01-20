Trudeau helps build igloo and pilots dog sled during historic Nunavut visit

Justin Trudeau joined the Nunavut Premier PJ Akeeagok for a visit to Iqualui this week, where he participated in activities such as piloting a dog sled and fitting a block of snow to an igloo.

The Canadian prime minister travelled to Nunavut for a two-day trip to sign a historic devolution agreement that gives the giant Arctic territory control over its reserves of gold, diamonds, iron, cobalt and rare earth metals.

Nunavut, created in 1999, was the only one of Canada’s three northern territories that had not negotiated devolution.

Talks on the agreement started in October 2014.

Mr Trudeau’s youngest child, nine-year-old Hadrien, joined him for the trip.