Protester wearing Ukraine flag covers herself in fake blood on Cannes red carpet

An anti-war protestor poured fake blood over themselves on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

The woman, who was dressed in Ukrainian colours, reached into her dress and pulled out capsules of a red substance, believed to be fake blood, which she poured over herself, before being quickly escorted off the red carpet by security.

The demonstration took place ahead of the premiere of the film Acide by film director Just Philippot on Sunday.

