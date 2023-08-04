Independent TV
Car crashes into ditch while attempting to undertake bin lorry in Surrey
Footage captures the moment a car crashes into a ditch while undertaking bin lorry in Waverley, Surrey.
The worker, dressed in the usual high-vis orange uniform, is seen wheeling a brown bin towards the back of the vehicle when the incident unfolds.
A 4×4 driver, keen to get around the stationary truck, then attempts to undertake the lorry.
But rather than shaving a few seconds off their journey time, the car slides down the verge and gets stuck.
Sharing the video on social media, a spokesperson for Waverley Borough Council urged drivers to “please be patient” when behind refuse collection vehicles.
