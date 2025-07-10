Missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga was last seen on CCTV arriving at a general store at the corner of Lucas Street and Shemeld Street in Beacon, in a black and silver Mitsubishi Delica van, on 29 June.

Police released the video in an appeal for information about the 26-year-old's whereabouts after the van she was driving, with WA registration plates "1HDS 330," was found abandoned in the Karroun Hill area, in the north-east Wheatbelt region of Western Australia on Thursday (10 July). It is believed to have suffered mechanical issues.

Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Carolina WILGA is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.

Any footage in the area of Beacon or the surrounding north-east Wheatbelt area between 29 June 2025 and 4 July 2025, is asked to be uploaded directly to investigators via this link.