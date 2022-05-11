Bodycam footage shows moment police capture Alabama fugitive Casey White

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured after going on the run with his prison guard lover Vicky White.

Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer, and White, a 38-year-old inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting a murder trial, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday after spending 10 days evading police.

After a car chase Mr White was arrested while Ms White was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and later died from her injuries.

