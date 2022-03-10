CCTV footage shows teenage boy chased by killer with Rambo knife

Harrowing footage shows the moment a young man had a huge Rambo knife pulled on him.

Clips shared by West Midlandspolice show 17-year-old Derlano Samuels being chased down the street before being stabbed to death in broad daylight by Cam-Ron Dunn, 18.

The attack happened on 1 May, 2021, in Smethwick, West Midlands.

CCTV captured the whole attack and shows Dunn running into a shop where he fixes his hair and calmly rides home on his bike.

Derlarno was found shortly after with stab injuries and died at the hospital.

