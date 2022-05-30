How the UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking a 70-year reign.

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full line-up of celebrations, culminating in a four day bank holiday from the 2nd June.

The Jubilee weekend will see a host of events, including street parties, Big Jubilee Lunches, horse shows, Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving and a live concert at Buckingham Palace.

