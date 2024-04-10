After a week of jury selection, Chad Daybell’s triple-murder trial got underway on Wednesday 10 April.

Opening statements were delivered Wednesday morning at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

Chad Daybell, the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of three people: his first wife Tammy and Vallow’s children, Tylee and Joshua.

Last year, Vallow was convicted of three murders and sentenced to life in prison.

The trial is set to last between eight and 10 weeks.