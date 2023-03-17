Moment emotional Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe reunites with daughter on return to UK

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sobbed as she was reunited with her family for the first time in Britain after being detained in Iran for six years.

The moment was captured in a Channel 4 documentary Nazanin – broadcast on Thursday – which marks a year since the 45-year-old returned home.

In an emotional clip, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe drops to her knees as her seven-year-old daughter Gabriella runs into her arms.

She then picks her up and says she is “so beautiful” as her husband Richard also embraces her.

