Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:28
'What am I in jail for?': Notorious inmate Charles Bronson releases voice note
One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson, has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.
“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.
The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.
He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.
