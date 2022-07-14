'What am I in jail for?': Notorious inmate Charles Bronson releases voice note

One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson, has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.

“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.

The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.

He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.

