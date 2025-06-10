Moment HGV driver distracted by sat nav mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrian, 67

This is the moment a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver mounts the curb and knocks over a 67-year-old pedestrian after becoming distracted by his sat nav.

Footage released by Cheshire Police shows Glen Brady, 47, driving down the A527 Biddulph Road, towards Congleton, Cheshire on 17 December 2024.

Mr Brady then became preoccupied with his navigation device which caused him to plough into a 67-year-old pedestrian, who miraculously escaped with only minor injuries.

Brady, of Tan Y Briach, North Wales, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on 3 June.

He has been a given 24-week sentence suspended for 12 months and also banned from driving for 18 months.