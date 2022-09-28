Chess world rocked as player openly accused of cheating

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has openly accused American teenager Hans Niemann of cheating in a fiery statement released on Monday, 26 September.

Mr Carlsen, the number one player in the world, alleged that 19-year-old Niemann “has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted.”

The Norwegian player, who withdrew from a tournament earlier this month after losing to Mr Niemann, has previously made veiled accusations against the American, who has accused Mr Carlsen of trying to ruin his career.

