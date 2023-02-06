Chicago Heights fire: Huge smoke clouds billow from warehouse blaze

Huge smoke clouds billowed from a fire at a warehouse in Chicago Heights on Monday, 6 February.

According to city spokesperson David Ormsby, the blaze was burning near Washington and 11th streets.

The fire began at around 6am in an industrial building, CBS 2 reporter Kris Habermehl said.

Drone footage recorded by Kevin Droba shows large clouds of black smoke rising into the sky from the blaze.

Fire officials have not yet released details about the cause of the fire.

