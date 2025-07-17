Martin Lewis has warned around 800,000 families across the UK could be missing out on up to £2,000 a year to put towards childcare costs.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained more about the government’s tax-free childcare scheme that can be used to pay for nursery fees, childminders and also summer holiday camps and clubs.

For every 80 pence you put in to the gov.uk tax-free childcare account, the state adds 20 pence.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (9 July), the finance expert said: This is about people who are paying for childcare.”

He added: “It can be just summer clubs, if you are paying for childcare in the summer, this works.”