‘Conspiracy theorist’ arrested over British children found in Austrian wine cellar

An unnamed 54-year-old man has been arrested after a British-born family including six young children were discovered in an abandoned wine cellar in Obritz, Austria.

The village of Orbitz is 47 miles north of Vienna, where the children, all under the age of five, were found by police. The alleged 'conspiracy theorist' suspect reportedly pepper-sprayed social services for checking up on them, prompting the investigation.

It's thought the family had been living in the cellar for several months.

