Children in the UK are “shorter, fatter and less happy than kids in other countries”, Labour MP Wes Streeting has said.

Mr Streeting made his comments during an interview with BBC Breakfast on Thursday (11 January).

He said, if elected, the Labour Party would ban junk food advertising on TV before 9pm and also crackdown on vaping.

Mr Sweeting said parents are currently being put under a lot of pressure when out doing their weekly shopping because of junk food advertising, which he claims is fuelling a “childhood obesity crisis”.