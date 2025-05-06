China is opening its first airport terminal for pets

This video shows inside China's first airport pet terminal, set to go into operation in May at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province.

The terminal will provide an entire range of services needed for pet air travel, including quarantine, booking and agency services, cargo transport, pet check-in and foster care service for pets.

The terminal is undergoing internal trial operations and will officially open to the public in May. It will provide full-process services through online bookings.

It is expected that the time required for handling pet flight procedures can be reduced to two days from the original seven days.