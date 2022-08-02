Child rescued by motorists after falling out of car window at busy junction

Motorists rushed to rescue a child who fell out of a car window at a busy junction.

In shocking footage, the young child can be seen falling to the road in Ningbo, China, before the apparently unaware driver pulls away.

After the first row of vehicles drive off, a number of motorists approaching the traffic lights stop their vehicles and run to the child’s aid.

One man then picks the toddler up and carries them to safety at the side of the road.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.