Engineers carve mountain in half to make way for world’s tallest bridge

Engineers in China have sliced a mountain in half as they build the world’s highest bridge.

Aerial footage shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (1 August), depicts the sprawling highway which runs through Guizhou's mountainous terrain and leads to the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is due to open at the end of the year.

Mountains on either side of the highway appear to have been shaved down to make way for the construction of the bridge, which towers 2,050ft above the canyon’s floor.

Motorists in China will soon be able to avoid an hour-long winding commute and instead cross the bridge in just one minute.