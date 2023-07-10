Children among victims after deadly knife attack kills six in China

Three children were among six people killed in a knife attack at a kindergarten in China’s south-eastern province of Guangdong on Monday.

A teacher, two parents and three students were identified as the victims of the attack that took place at 7.40am local time, a city government spokesperson said.

Local police said a 25-year-old man, surnamed Wu, has been arrested, with authorities adding they were investigating the incident.

Chinese citizens took to Weibo to express shock over the incident, which was the top-trending discussion on the social media platform, with over 130 million views as of 12.20pm local time.