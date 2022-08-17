The Chinese military has been accused of exaggeration by Taiwan after posting a video showing the Penghu Islands, the location of a Taiwanese air base.

Footage from China’s Eastern Theater Command shows an aerial view of the archipelago.

Tough the Chinese military said they organised “actual combat drills” in the sea and air space overlooking the islands on 15 August, the Taiwanese air force disputed this.

“China used the exaggerated tricks of cognitive warfare to show how close it was to Penghu - which is not true,” Tung Pei-lun of the Taiwan Air Force said.

Sign up for our newsletters.