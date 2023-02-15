‘They’re not… hopefully’: Ben Wallace addresses if China is hacking UK CCTV cameras

Ben Wallace has suggested China is “hopefully” not hacking UK CCTV cameras.

The defence secretary spoke amid the spy balloon controversy, adding that the government is taking “every effort” to protect sensitive information.

“They’re not... hopefully,” Mr Wallace said when asked if China is hacking CCTV in Britain.

“I don’t think they are hacking our sensitive CCTV cameras and we take every effort to protect areas that are sensitive from anybody hacking it, whether it’s China or another nation.”

