Missiles fired from Chinese coast amid Taiwan tensions

Missiles were fired off the coast of Pingtan Island, around 80 miles away from Taiwan, as part of the Chinese military's live-fire missile exercises on 4 August.

Footage captures the trail of an artillery as it was fired into the sky.

A visit by House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has led to a rise in tensions regarding the self-ruled island.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party described the exercises along the busy international waterway and aviation routes as “irresponsible, illegitimate behaviour."

The country's defence ministry said while they “seek no escalation,” they also “won’t stand down.”

Sign up to our newsletters.