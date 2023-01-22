Chris Hipkins chosen as New Zealand prime minister after Jacinda Ardern's resignation

Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister following Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation.

The education minister was the only candidate to enter the race to replace Ms Ardern, and will be sworn in next Wednesday.

In a speech, Mr Hipkins said this was the “biggest privilege and the biggest responsibility” of his life.

The new Labour Party leader said he has dedicated his working life to the people of New Zealand, “the greatest little country in the world.”

He will face a general election in October.

